Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 5,291,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

