BSCView (BSCV) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $893,437.36 and $547.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.