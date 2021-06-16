Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Raised to C$10.67 at Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BCF opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$9.84.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

