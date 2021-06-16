Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

