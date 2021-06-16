Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

