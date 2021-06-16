C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,136.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -63.61.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.