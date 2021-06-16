Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.88). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,075. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

