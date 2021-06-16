Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

GP opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $369.18 million and a P/E ratio of -76.82. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

