Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3855 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of CNQ opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

