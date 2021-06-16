Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3855 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
Shares of CNQ opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.87.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.