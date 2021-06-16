Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 542,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 942.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $175.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

