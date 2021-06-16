Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 80,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 424,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

