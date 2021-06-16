Cantaloupe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average volume of 543 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $882.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

