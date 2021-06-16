Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.21

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

