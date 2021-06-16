Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.96. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,308 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $549.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 101.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

