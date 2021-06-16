Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

