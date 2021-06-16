Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,619. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.