Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

