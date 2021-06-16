Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,451 shares of company stock worth $6,561,916. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 609,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

