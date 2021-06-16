Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Shares of Caribbean Investment stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Wednesday. Caribbean Investment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49.
Caribbean Investment Company Profile
