Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CABGY opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

