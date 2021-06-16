Carlson Capital L P Acquires 49,734 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 2.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $58,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.54. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.