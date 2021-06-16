Carlson Capital L P Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.33% of Cannae worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,861. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.