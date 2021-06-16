Carlson Capital L P Sells 166,495 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,495 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises about 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 13,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

