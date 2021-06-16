CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez Sells 10,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01.

On Friday, May 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.34 million, a PE ratio of -248.43 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.