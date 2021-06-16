Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.12

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 91327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

