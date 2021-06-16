Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 20,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,756,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

