Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 20,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,756,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
