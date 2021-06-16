Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

