CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the May 13th total of 292,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:PRPB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $5,275,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

