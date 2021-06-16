Ccore Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Ccore has a market cap of $29,665.58 and approximately $122.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00757259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.32 or 0.07699842 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

