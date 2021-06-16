CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

CDK Global has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

