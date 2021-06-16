CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.17

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 17410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

