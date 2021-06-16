Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $19.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $19.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

