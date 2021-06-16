Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 627,928 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Century Aluminum worth $146,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.89. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

