Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 188.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,756,238 shares of company stock worth $103,262,747. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 780,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322,398. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

