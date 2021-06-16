Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $231.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

