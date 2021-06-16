Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. 204,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

