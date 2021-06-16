Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

