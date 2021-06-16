Cerity Partners LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

NYSE U traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. 32,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

