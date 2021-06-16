Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in NIKE by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. 234,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The firm has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

