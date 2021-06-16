CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $55.68 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00059177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00145504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00181273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00941782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.31 or 1.00024653 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,672,980 coins and its circulating supply is 45,215,959 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

