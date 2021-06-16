CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CWC opened at €128.60 ($151.29) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a one year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $927.10 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.