ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,572. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

