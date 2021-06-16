Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 13th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $$11.45 during trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.