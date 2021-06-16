Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. 797,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

