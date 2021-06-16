Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

