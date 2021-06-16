Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

