Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.