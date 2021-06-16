Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.89. 52,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.98. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.