CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 94,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,406 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

