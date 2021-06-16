CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1,059.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

