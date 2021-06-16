CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

DELL stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

